Zacks: Analysts Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $599.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce sales of $599.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $589.68 million and the highest is $606.02 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $549.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.22 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.93.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 61,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.45, for a total transaction of $7,094,402.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,133,064.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $365,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,331.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 945 shares of company stock worth $112,226 and have sold 377,684 shares worth $44,289,589. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 506.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after acquiring an additional 327,945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 762,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $115.89. The company had a trading volume of 38,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,332. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $84.40 and a 12-month high of $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

See Also: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.