Zacks: Analysts Expect Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electronics For Imaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.62. Electronics For Imaging reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronics For Imaging will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Electronics For Imaging.

Get Electronics For Imaging alerts:

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Electronics For Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $257.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Electronics For Imaging stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.55. Electronics For Imaging has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 105.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, insider Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of Electronics For Imaging stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $313,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFII. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronics For Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,573,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronics For Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,292,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,653,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,387,000 after buying an additional 303,845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,629,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,049,000 after buying an additional 226,062 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in Electronics For Imaging by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,083,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,273,000 after buying an additional 222,833 shares during the period.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronics For Imaging (EFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronics For Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronics For Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.