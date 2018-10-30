Zacks: Analysts Expect Cerner Co. (CERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Brokerages expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to report sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.98.

Cerner stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.69. The company had a trading volume of 107,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,482. Cerner has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $268,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,186.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,900 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $259,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,270,870 shares of company stock worth $82,486,031. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 8.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.