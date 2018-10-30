Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) will announce sales of $142.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limbach’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.25 million and the highest is $143.50 million. Limbach reported sales of $121.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Limbach will report full year sales of $542.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $539.83 million to $545.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $576.00 million, with estimates ranging from $557.00 million to $595.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Limbach.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. Limbach had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of Limbach stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 million, a PE ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Limbach has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $15.22.

In related news, insider Charles A. Bacon III sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $47,729.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,871 shares of company stock worth $76,749. 47.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 47.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 169.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 227.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 163,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 113,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

