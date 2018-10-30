Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eaton Vance Corp (EV) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) to report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.89. Eaton Vance posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Eaton Vance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EV. ValuEngine cut Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Eaton Vance from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eaton Vance from $62.00 to $60.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance has a 12-month low of $42.16 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 8.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $1,870,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,850 shares of company stock worth $4,269,767.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 260,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after buying an additional 26,948 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the first quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 21,855 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

