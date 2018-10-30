Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.49 Billion

Brokerages expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will post $4.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.52 billion and the lowest is $4.46 billion. Core-Mark posted sales of $4.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $16.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.72 billion to $16.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.28 billion to $17.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 0.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CORE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Raymond James downgraded Core-Mark from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Core-Mark to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Howard Capital Management acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Core-Mark by 941.7% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the second quarter worth about $286,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,393. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark (CORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.