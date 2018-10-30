Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) to report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.60. Coca-Cola European Partners reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coca-Cola European Partners.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Coca-Cola European Partners had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Macquarie raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 84,700.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 208.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 81.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

Featured Article: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.