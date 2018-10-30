YouGov Plc (YOU) Insider Roger Parry Acquires 7,500 Shares

YouGov Plc (LON:YOU) insider Roger Parry bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02) per share, for a total transaction of £28,800 ($37,632.30).

Shares of LON:YOU opened at GBX 392 ($5.12) on Tuesday. YouGov Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 245.01 ($3.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72).

Get YouGov alerts:

YouGov (LON:YOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The company reported GBX 16.60 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 14.80 ($0.19) by GBX 1.80 ($0.02). YouGov had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 5.70%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from YouGov’s previous dividend of $2.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price (up previously from GBX 495 ($6.47)) on shares of YouGov in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on shares of YouGov in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Numis Securities boosted their target price on YouGov from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers quantitative services, such as brand tracking, brand health and equity studies, usage and attitude studies, consumer/market segmentation, concept/pack testing and evaluation, price evaluation, mystery shopping, customer satisfaction, media studies, opinion and social polling, and choice-based conjoint research services; and qualitative research services comprising target audience understanding, category exploration, brand equity and positioning, shopper research/retail strategy, concept development and evaluation, and communications development and evaluation services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.