YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in VF Corp (VFC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 154.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at about $161,000.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $68.35 and a 1-year high of $97.00. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. VF had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. VF’s payout ratio is presently 61.74%.

In other VF news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,768.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 29,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total value of $2,741,092.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,533 shares of company stock worth $11,932,040 over the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Cowen upgraded VF from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on VF from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

