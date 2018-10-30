Yatra Online (YTRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect Yatra Online to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 493.58%. The business had revenue of $41.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. On average, analysts expect Yatra Online to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Yatra Online stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $4.28. 716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,176. Yatra Online has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $155.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -1.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YTRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatra Online from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Friday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

