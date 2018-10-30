Yandex (YNDX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 36.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.16 EPS. Yandex updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:YNDX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.96. 166,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,097,092. Yandex has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on YNDX. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Yandex from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Yandex from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

