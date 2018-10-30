Yandex NV (YNDX) Shares Bought by Somerset Capital Management LLP

Somerset Capital Management LLP increased its position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,354,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,300 shares during the period. Yandex comprises 25.0% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Somerset Capital Management LLP owned approximately 1.02% of Yandex worth $110,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 61.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,116,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,751,000 after purchasing an additional 424,870 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the second quarter valued at $371,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 44.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 394,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 121,524 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the second quarter valued at $21,117,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the second quarter valued at $143,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yandex alerts:

NASDAQ YNDX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.86. 30,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,097,092. Yandex NV has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 2.54.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YNDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Yandex from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.