Xylem (XYL) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.87-2.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.90. Xylem also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.87-2.89 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Berenberg Bank set a $57.00 price target on Xylem and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Xylem from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $78.00 price target on Xylem and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of XYL traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.79. The company had a trading volume of 97,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,496. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Xylem has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $82.44.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

In related news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,413,196.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,868.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $571,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,505.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,284 shares of company stock worth $3,839,982. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

