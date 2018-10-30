XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.12. XPO Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,067,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,153,000 after acquiring an additional 966,927 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 1,019.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,593,000 after acquiring an additional 814,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,831,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,174,000 after acquiring an additional 758,293 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 425.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 649,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,077,000 after acquiring an additional 525,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,970,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $3.02 on Tuesday, reaching $85.92. The company had a trading volume of 88,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,463. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $68.28 and a 52-week high of $116.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

