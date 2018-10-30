Xperi Corp (XPER) Receives $28.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. National Securities assumed coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum set a $25.00 target price on Xperi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the second quarter worth $167,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the third quarter worth $178,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 70.3% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 15,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 30.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 54.0% during the second quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $614.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 7.92. Xperi has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $28.33.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xperi will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

