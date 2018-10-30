XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (XFLT) Insider Philip G. Franklin Acquires 3,206 Shares

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) insider Philip G. Franklin purchased 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $29,527.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:XFLT traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,817. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th.

Separately, National Securities started coverage on XAI OCTAGON FR/COM in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 48.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 71,334 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 511.7% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 201,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,206 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 1,548.1% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 186,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 174,933 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 46.1% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

About XAI OCTAGON FR/COM

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

