XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (XFLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Securities

National Securities assumed coverage on shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

“ We are initiating coverage on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) with a BUY rating and $13 price target. The company is sub-advised by Octagon Credit, a leading CLO and credit investor in the US. Despite the small size of XFLT, it is worth noting that Octagon Credit has just over $20 billion of AUM and is thus able to leverage its extensive knowledge of credit markets for the benefit of XFLT shareholders. Octagon has been a top five CLO issuer since the financial crisis.



 The company also is utilizing a mixed strategy of credit. The fund will opportunistically invest in corporate bonds, first lien leveraged loans, second lien leveraged loans, CLO debt, and CLO equity. The ability to toggle between these assets at times when credit spreads may vary significantly is a major advantage for XFLT, as we see it. The company will likely be able to invest more in first and second lien loans and less in CLO equity during periods of market dislocation, for example, which would enable XFLT to manage its ROE but reduce the underlying volatility of the book, thus enhancing its Sharpe ratio. To the extent credit spreads widen for technical reasons and not due to increased defaults, the company could also choose to purchase more CLO equity.



 The company also has a term trust structure that ends 12/31/29. The Board is able to tender for 100% of XFLT shares at NAV (measured twelve months prior to the end of the term). This gives the company significant incentive to maintain NAV/share as we doubt the Board will be happy purchasing shares at NAV if they are trading at a material discount to NAV.



 We continue to view CLO equity very favorably. As a reminder, CLO equity has the optionality to benefit from environments of spreads tightening or widening. With a five-year revolving pool of assets versus liabilities locked in for twelve years, CLO equity has a unique ability to benefit from market dislocation. Even through the past 2+ years of spreads tightening, CLO equity has been able to take advantage of refinances and resets in order to help offset the spread compression witnessed across loan markets.



 We are rolling our NII/share estimates of $0.64, $0.95, and $0.89 for fiscal 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively. We expect loan market dislocation to boost earnings in fiscal 2019. ,” the firm’s analyst commented.

XFLT stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th.

In related news, CFO John Yogi Spence sold 6,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $66,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore J. Brombach sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $25,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,055 shares of company stock valued at $109,814 and sold 23,225 shares valued at $229,961.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XFLT. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 1,548.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 186,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 174,933 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 511.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 201,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,206 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 71,334 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter.

