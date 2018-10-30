Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.99-3.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.06-2.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WH. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $69.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.39. 41,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $66.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.42 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey A. Ballotti acquired 10,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.48 per share, with a total value of $614,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 3,669 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.52 per share, with a total value of $200,033.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

