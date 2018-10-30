WPP (WPP) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,000 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

WPP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target (down previously from GBX 1,520 ($19.86)) on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on WPP from GBX 1,320 ($17.25) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,441 ($18.83) price target on WPP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,350.50 ($17.65).

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 869.20 ($11.36) on Friday. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 1,121.44 ($14.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,774 ($23.18).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a GBX 22.70 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th.

In related news, insider Mark Read bought 10,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,145 ($14.96) per share, with a total value of £114,500 ($149,614.53).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

