WMIH (COOP) Rating Increased to Neutral at Piper Jaffray Companies

WMIH (NASDAQ:COOP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

COOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a $17.00 price target on shares of WMIH and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of WMIH in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WMIH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Get WMIH alerts:

Shares of WMIH stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. WMIH has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.88 million, a PE ratio of 115.00 and a beta of -1.19.

WMIH (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WMIH had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 229.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that WMIH will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About WMIH

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. It offers home loan servicers focused on delivering various servicing and lending products, services, and technologies. The company provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents, and mortgage companies.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for WMIH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WMIH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.