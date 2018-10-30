Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,344,813 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the September 28th total of 2,412,299 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 750,872 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on WIX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Wix.Com to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.38.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $90.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -90.52 and a beta of 1.67. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

