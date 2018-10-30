William Lyon Homes (WLH) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) traded down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $13.05. 1,285,982 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 471,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $35.00 price objective on shares of William Lyon Homes and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of William Lyon Homes from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. William Lyon Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Get William Lyon Homes alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $524.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.54.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $519.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that William Lyon Homes will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after purchasing an additional 475,350 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 972,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 384,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 151,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for William Lyon Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Lyon Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.