William Blair Weighs in on Align Technology, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – William Blair reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $4.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.93. William Blair also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ALGN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $391.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.08.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $217.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $203.12 and a fifty-two week high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.14 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.73, for a total transaction of $1,009,607.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Hogan sold 25,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.48, for a total transaction of $9,187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,847,413.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,648 shares of company stock valued at $20,577,327. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

