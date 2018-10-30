William Blair Comments on Aspen Technology, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aspen Technology in a report released on Wednesday, October 24th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau forecasts that the technology company will earn $3.33 per share for the year.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 168.12% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $114.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.49 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $127.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $82.82 on Monday. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $63.57 and a 52-week high of $118.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Aspen Technology news, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 9,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total transaction of $1,019,964.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $134,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,595,936 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 42.9% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 108.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.