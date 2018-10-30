Wild Beast Block (WBB) Price Hits $0.0516

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Wild Beast Block coin can currently be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wild Beast Block has a total market capitalization of $9,391.00 and $28.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wild Beast Block has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wild Beast Block Coin Profile

WBB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wild Beast Block is wbbos.com

Buying and Selling Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Beast Block should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wild Beast Block using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

