Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $21.57 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $105,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Live Your Vision LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.3% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $1,083,584.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $3,909,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ opened at $137.55 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $118.62 and a 1 year high of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.54.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

