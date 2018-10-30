Whitestone REIT (WSR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.21 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 7.19%. On average, analysts expect Whitestone REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WSR opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.99. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 91.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Whitestone REIT from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Whitestone REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

