WEX (WEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

WEX (NYSE:WEX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect WEX to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. WEX has set its Q3 guidance at $2.03-2.13 EPS and its FY18 guidance at $7.90-8.15 EPS.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. WEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $370.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. WEX’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WEX to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WEX stock opened at $167.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. WEX has a 12-month low of $118.40 and a 12-month high of $203.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,783,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $702,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,422.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,335 shares of company stock worth $3,461,862 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEX. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WEX from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

