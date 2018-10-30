Western Digital (WDC) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $115.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cross Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Western Digital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.25.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $106.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

Western Digital declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to buy up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Western Digital news, CFO Mark P. Long sold 2,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $153,496.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,139,925.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark P. Long sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $82,127.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,931,568.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,834 shares of company stock worth $532,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Western Digital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,221 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Western Digital by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 23,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,106 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.