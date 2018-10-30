Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (GDO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.24

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.24 and last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 222.8% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 42,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd in the second quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 55.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 36,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 5.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter.

There is no company description available for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund.

