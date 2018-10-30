WesBanco (WSBC) Given Hold Rating at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reissued their hold rating on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) in a research note released on Friday morning.

“We believe WesBanco is poised to experience an extended period of revenue growth combined with disciplined expense control. In the near-term, a rebound in the economies of Cincinnati and Columbus, OH – as well as a recently enhanced presence in Pittsburgh, PA and Louisville, KY – are fueling a strategic shift to a commercial-oriented loan book while dampening aggregate loan growth. In the long-term, the company’s geographic position gives it prime access to growth for deposits, wealth management income and, to a lesser extent, loans arising from the Marcellus/Utica Shale gas exploration/extraction. WesBanco has a relatively low loan-to-deposit ratio (87.0%), which should help it keep deposit costs low as rates rise.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of WesBanco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of WSBC opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $51.12.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.07 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

In related news, EVP Anthony F. Pietranton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $305,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert H. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $101,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,808.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,256 shares of company stock worth $1,247,709 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

