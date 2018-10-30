Wells Fargo & Co Raises Phillips 66 (PSX) Price Target to $140.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.79.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $3.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.66. The stock had a trading volume of 829,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,025. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $123.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $30.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,273,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,400,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,506,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $618,420,000 after purchasing an additional 221,487 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,490,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,368,000 after purchasing an additional 54,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,464,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,480,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

