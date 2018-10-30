WellCare Health Plans (WCG) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.90-11.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $20-20.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.00 billion.WellCare Health Plans also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $10.90-11.00 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCG. Zacks Investment Research raised WellCare Health Plans from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on WellCare Health Plans to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Argus increased their price objective on WellCare Health Plans from $265.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WellCare Health Plans from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $296.00.

Shares of NYSE WCG traded down $7.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.33. 8,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. WellCare Health Plans has a 1-year low of $180.30 and a 1-year high of $324.99. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

