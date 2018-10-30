Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Acquires 8,925 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,470 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.8% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,137,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,830,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,437 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,937,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,067,249,000 after acquiring an additional 58,561 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 4,170.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858,520 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,443,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,349,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,036 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,436,515 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,348,071,000 after acquiring an additional 310,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $142.09 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.03 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.42.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “$210.91” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.11.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.72, for a total transaction of $9,939,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 210,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $38,944,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,761,034 shares of company stock valued at $664,462,979. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

