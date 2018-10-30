Weight Watchers International (WTW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Weight Watchers International has set its FY18 guidance at $3.10-3.25 EPS.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $409.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.49 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Weight Watchers International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WTW opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.96. Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $105.73.

WTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weight Watchers International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

In other news, CFO Nicholas P. Hotchkin sold 131,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $9,946,717.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,870.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thilo Semmelbauer sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $805,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,195,223 shares of company stock valued at $470,747,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

