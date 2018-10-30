Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Telford Homes (TEF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Telford Homes (LON: TEF) recently:

10/30/2018 – Telford Homes had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/10/2018 – Telford Homes had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/10/2018 – Telford Homes had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

10/10/2018 – Telford Homes had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

9/12/2018 – Telford Homes had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 469 ($6.13). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TEF traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 317.50 ($4.15). 475,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,485. Telford Homes plc has a 12-month low of GBX 340.75 ($4.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 448.23 ($5.86).

Telford Homes Plc engages in the housebuilding and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham Cross, the United Kingdom.

