Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) recently:

10/29/2018 – SAGE Therapeutics was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – SAGE Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2018 – SAGE Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – SAGE Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2018 – SAGE Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,449. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $195.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 2.92.

Get SAGE Therapeutics Inc alerts:

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $1.48. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,092,169,000 after buying an additional 110,687 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,598,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,162,000 after buying an additional 34,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,898,000 after buying an additional 110,134 shares during the period. BB Biotech AG boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,071,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,702,000 after buying an additional 68,934 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 805,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,063,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.