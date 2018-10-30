Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) recently:
- 10/29/2018 – SAGE Therapeutics was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/17/2018 – SAGE Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/11/2018 – SAGE Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2018 – SAGE Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/15/2018 – SAGE Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,449. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $195.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 2.92.
SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $1.48. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).
Read More: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.