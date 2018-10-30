Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BOK Financial Co. (BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for BOK Financial in a report released on Wednesday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $408.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BOKF. Stephens set a $114.00 price objective on BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $84.80 on Monday. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $80.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 598.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. KHP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 476 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $49,161.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,981.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen D. Grossi sold 1,350 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $133,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,276 shares of company stock valued at $228,788. Insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

