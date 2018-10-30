WEC Energy Group (WEC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) from a market perform rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

WEC stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $72.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5525 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.38%.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick D. Kuester sold 168,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $11,298,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 56,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 120.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 141,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 77,330 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 245.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 16,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

