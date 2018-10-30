Webster Financial Co. (WBS) Receives $62.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $58.55 on Tuesday. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $51.68 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. Webster Financial had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $302.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Webster Financial by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,396,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,975,000 after purchasing an additional 440,873 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 4,915.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 233,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 229,119 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 221,008 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,116,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,099,000 after purchasing an additional 165,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Webster Financial by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,878,000 after purchasing an additional 131,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

