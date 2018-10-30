WavesGo Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (WGO)

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One WavesGo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. WavesGo has a market cap of $77,461.00 and approximately $273.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WavesGo has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WavesGo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00149062 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00241238 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $618.65 or 0.09839445 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012381 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

WavesGo Profile

WavesGo launched on April 23rd, 2017. WavesGo’s total supply is 8,690,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,680,871 tokens. WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here . WavesGo’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesgo . The official website for WavesGo is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html

Buying and Selling WavesGo

WavesGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WavesGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WavesGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WavesGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WavesGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WavesGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.