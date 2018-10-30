Waste Management (WM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $95.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Waste Management reported mixed third-quarter 2018 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed. Both the metrics improved on a year-over-year basis. The company continues to execute its core operating initiatives and instill price and cost discipline to achieve better margins. The company's successful cost-reduction initiatives have helped it achieve EBITDA growth. Its solid waste business is in great shape. Waste Management continues to enjoy dominant market capitalization and has a steady annual dividend policy. The company is increasingly focusing on maximizing return on disposal network. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. On the flip side, seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in Waste Management’s revenues. A debt-laden balance sheet remains a major concern.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WM. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Shares of WM stock opened at $86.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $78.33 and a 12-month high of $92.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 27.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management by 1,095.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 546.0% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 15.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 200.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

