Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Bought by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.3% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Your Vision LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.90.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $95,731.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $3,444,364.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,190.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 599,701 shares of company stock worth $69,049,384. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $97.38 and a 52 week high of $119.69. The firm has a market cap of $168.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

