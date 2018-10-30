W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

GRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.22.

W. R. Grace & Co stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $77.37.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $494.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.23 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 99.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter valued at $222,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

