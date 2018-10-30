Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,094,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,598,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,110,000 after purchasing an additional 88,300 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,603,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,027,000 after purchasing an additional 170,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,122,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,769,000 after purchasing an additional 324,416 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

Voya Financial stock opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. Voya Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 27.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

