Volution Group (FAN) Given New GBX 226 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its price objective cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 226 ($2.95) in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FAN. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Volution Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Numis Securities upgraded Volution Group to an add rating and set a GBX 216 ($2.82) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Volution Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 225.40 ($2.95).

LON:FAN opened at GBX 170 ($2.22) on Friday. Volution Group has a 12-month low of GBX 172 ($2.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 224 ($2.93).

Volution Group (LON:FAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The company reported GBX 14.50 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 14.50 ($0.19). Volution Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 6.93%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.98 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.46.

In other Volution Group news, insider Ronnie George purchased 10,000 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £17,000 ($22,213.51).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

