Volkswagen (VOW3) Given a €161.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €161.00 ($187.21) price objective by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Commerzbank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €192.16 ($223.44).

VOW3 stock traded up €5.64 ($6.56) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €148.06 ($172.16). 1,776,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a fifty-two week high of €192.30 ($223.60).

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

