Vodafone Group (VOD) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note released on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Barclays set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 228.52 ($2.99).

VOD stock opened at GBX 146.37 ($1.91) on Monday. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 239.65 ($3.13).

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Dame Clara Furse purchased 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £10,594.12 ($13,843.09). Also, insider Michel Demare purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($109,760.88). Insiders have purchased a total of 236,564 shares of company stock worth $39,189,442 in the last three months.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

