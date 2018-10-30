Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTGN. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price target on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistagen Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

