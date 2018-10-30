Vista Gold (VGZ) Given a $3.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VGZ. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

VGZ opened at $0.56 on Monday. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $0.87.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.